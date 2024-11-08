SC directs Centre to establish mandatory accessibility standards for disabled persons

While acknowledging that accessibility rights are subject to progressive realisation, it stated that a baseline of non-negotiable standards is essential to make public spaces truly inclusive.

It recommended that these mandatory rules be distinct from broader guidelines, with specific standards that can be legally enforced.

The Center for Disability Studies at NALSAR University of Law, in Hyderabad, has been tasked with assisting the government in developing these new standards.

The guidelines will also need to ensure compliance through mechanisms such as withholding completion certificates and imposing fines for non-compliance.