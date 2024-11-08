Uttarakhand IAS fraternity unites amid alleged assault, threats by Berozgar Sangh president

DEHRADUN: The IAS community in Uttarakhand has come together in response to a disturbing incident involving senior IAS officer R. Meenakshi Sundaram, which has sparked outrage among state employees.

Bobby Panwar, the president of the Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh, allegedly entered Sundaram's office, engaged in a physical altercation with staff, and issued death threats, leading to calls for immediate action against him.

The incident triggered a half-day strike on Friday by employees at the Uttarakhand Secretariat, protesting the abuse and threats directed at Energy Secretary R. Meenakshi Sundaram by Panwar and his associates.

To address the growing concerns over workplace safety, the state’s IAS association formally approached Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, urging him to take swift action to ensure the safety and security of state government officers.

A case has been registered against Bobby Panwar and others involved in the incident, although no arrests have been made so far.

According to official sources at the Uttarakhand Secretariat, Kapil Kumar, Senior Personal Secretary of the Department of Energy, lodged a complaint with Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh. The complaint alleges aggressive behaviour by Bobby Panwar during a meeting with Secretary Meenakshi Sundaram.