Ahmedabad Diary | Independent makes Vav bypoll a three-way battle

The Vav assembly by-election in Banaskantha district has turned into a three-way contest, with BJP’s Swaroop Thakor, Congress’s Gulab Singh Rajput and independent candidate Mavji Patel vying for victory. Patel, who broke ranks with the BJP to run as an independent, is targeting not only his former party but also BJP state president CR Patil. During his campaign, he said, “I want to bring down not only BJP but also CR Patil.” He claimed that while he had served the BJP faithfully, the party neglected him. “Now they have to bear the consequences,” he said. Meanwhile, the BJP has mobilised ministers to secure the Vav seat.
Yogi’s ‘caste remark’ sparks legal action
A viral video of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in which he purportedly uses a caste-related slur, has triggered outrage in Gujarat. The video, which lasts 19 seconds, prompted Gujarat Congress spokesperson Ratna Vora to file a police complaint. Condemning Yogi’s use of the derogatory term, referencing a 1938 walkout by Dr BR Ambedkar over word’s acceptance, she noted that a 2010 policy and a 2017 SC ruling prohibited its usage. Vora emphasised that Yogi’s comments constitute a legal offence and that she would approach district court if the police fail to take action.
Patil’s comments on water stir debate
Union minister CR Patil’s recent comments in Surat have ignited a debate about government’s responsibility. Speaking at a programme with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on November 3, Patil praised Shankar’s efforts for the Yamuna and highlighted PM Narendra Modi’s “catch the rain” initiative which promotes groundwater conservation. Patil urged people to participate in water conservation efforts, saying, “Not all work should be expected from the government.” His statement has raised questions, with many asking what role the government should play if not in leading such initiatives.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com