Ahmedabad Diary | Independent makes Vav bypoll a three-way battle

The Vav assembly by-election in Banaskantha district has turned into a three-way contest, with BJP’s Swaroop Thakor, Congress’s Gulab Singh Rajput and independent candidate Mavji Patel vying for victory. Patel, who broke ranks with the BJP to run as an independent, is targeting not only his former party but also BJP state president CR Patil. During his campaign, he said, “I want to bring down not only BJP but also CR Patil.” He claimed that while he had served the BJP faithfully, the party neglected him. “Now they have to bear the consequences,” he said. Meanwhile, the BJP has mobilised ministers to secure the Vav seat.