Canada terminates SDS with immediate effect, 90 per cent students from India to be affected

CHANDIGARH: In a major policy decision, Canada has terminated the Student Direct Stream (SDS) with immediate effect as of November 8, a move that impacts thousands of international students.
Thus around 90 per cent of prospective students going from India especially from Punjab to Canada will be adversely impacted and students who are already in Canada under this category will now face a bleak future.
In a statement, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) stated, " Canada is committed to giving all international students equal and fair access to the application process for study permits. The Student Direct Stream (SDS) was launched in 2018 to provide faster processing for eligible post-secondary students. The SDS was eventually opened to legal residents of Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam. Prospective university students from Nigeria had a similar process with the Nigeria Student Express (NSE) initiatives have ended as of 2:00 pm ET today,’’.
It further reads, "Prospective students are invited to apply through the regular study permit stream, which accepts Guaranteed Investment Certificates as proof of financial support. Canada will continue to welcome international students from all around the world. Eligible SDS and NSE applications received before 2:00 pm ET on November 8, 2024, will be processed under these streams. Study permit applications submitted on or after this time will be processed under the regular study permit stream.’’
"This change will not adversely affect eligibility for those who wish to apply for a study permit from a country where the SDS or NSE initiatives have been offered. All students, regardless of whether they were eligible for the SDS or NSE, are required to meet Canada’s study permit application requirements,’’ it added.
Talking with this newspaper, Shamsher Singh Sandhu a leading immigration lawyer said, "As Canada has terminated the Student Direct Stream (SDS) with immediate effect it will have adverse impact on the students going from India to Canada especially from Punjab as due to this 90 per cent of the prospective students who go after Class XII will be effected. The genuine students who want to peruse their higher studies including PhD will not be affected.’’
"Last year more than three lakh students from India went to Canada mainly under this SDS stream. The students who are already in Canada under this category after doing their Class XII now face bleak future as their chances to get permanent residence are almost nil and will have to return back,’’ he said.
Sandhu said that now the Canadian Border Security Agency is checking the status of the people (student and visitor visa) who are in Canada at their work and public places and thus they could be deported back.