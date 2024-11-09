Canada terminates SDS with immediate effect, 90 per cent students from India to be affected

CHANDIGARH: In a major policy decision, Canada has terminated the Student Direct Stream (SDS) with immediate effect as of November 8, a move that impacts thousands of international students.

Thus around 90 per cent of prospective students going from India especially from Punjab to Canada will be adversely impacted and students who are already in Canada under this category will now face a bleak future.

In a statement, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) stated, " Canada is committed to giving all international students equal and fair access to the application process for study permits. The Student Direct Stream (SDS) was launched in 2018 to provide faster processing for eligible post-secondary students. The SDS was eventually opened to legal residents of Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam. Prospective university students from Nigeria had a similar process with the Nigeria Student Express (NSE) initiatives have ended as of 2:00 pm ET today,’’.

It further reads, "Prospective students are invited to apply through the regular study permit stream, which accepts Guaranteed Investment Certificates as proof of financial support. Canada will continue to welcome international students from all around the world. Eligible SDS and NSE applications received before 2:00 pm ET on November 8, 2024, will be processed under these streams. Study permit applications submitted on or after this time will be processed under the regular study permit stream.’’