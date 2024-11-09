Caste census, removing 50 per cent cap on reservations central to vision for country: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday asserted that a nationwide caste survey and the lifting of the Supreme Court's "arbitrary ceiling" of 50 per cent on reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes are central to its vision for the country.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that the party's government in Telangana will begin its caste survey on Saturday.

He said 80,000 enumerators will be going door to door over the next few weeks, covering over 1.17 crore households across 33 districts.

This is the first time a caste-based survey is being conducted by the government in Telangana since 1931, Ramesh said.