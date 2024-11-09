Doon University to launch Master's programme in Hindu Studies in 2026

DEHRADUN: Doon University will introduce a Master's programme in Hindu Studies in 2026, becoming the first university in Uttarakhand to establish a dedicated department for this field.
The curriculum will encompass ancient Indian sciences, philosophy, scriptures, and cultural practices, offering students a comprehensive understanding of Hinduism's philosophy and heritage.
Notably, Banaras Hindu University pioneered a two-year Master's programme in Hindu Studies (MA Hindu Studies) in 2021, followed by Delhi University, which introduced postgraduate and PhD programmes in Hindu Studies in 2023.
In alignment with the New Education Policy's emphasis on Indian knowledge traditions, Doon University is also set to launch courses under Hindu Studies that focus on these traditions.
Doon University Vice Chancellor Professor Surekha Dangwal highlighted the need to revisit the fundamentals of education, saying, “We must redefine the difference between ‘Vidya’ (knowledge) and ‘Shiksha’ (education). In the Vedic era, skill-based education was considered true Vidya, whereas today’s education has strayed from that tradition.”
Professor Dangwal emphasised the importance of re-establishing this skill-based approach within the teaching profession, noting, “We need to re-establish this expertise in our educators.” She underscored the disparity between ancient and modern educational systems, calling for a renewed focus on practical, skill-oriented learning.
Following recent cabinet approval, the university administration has accelerated efforts to establish a Hindu Studies Department. According to Professor Dangwal, “The university is establishing the Hindu Studies Department in line with the Chief Minister's vision.”
The department is a priority project of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aimed at cultivating scholars well-versed in Hinduism’s rich intellectual and cultural legacy, thereby contributing to a nuanced understanding of India’s spiritual heritage.
The programme’s comprehensive curriculum will encompass Hindu Studies, Management Studies, Computer Applications, and Web Designing. Graduates will be equipped for careers as Dharmic counsellors, Hindu guides, professors, and researchers in spiritual studies.
However, the university faces challenges in recruiting qualified professors in Hindu Studies. “We are making efforts to recruit trained staff from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Delhi University,” stated Vice Chancellor Dangwal, adding, “work is ongoing to finalise the number of professor positions and seats for admissions in the department.”
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced a curriculum for a postgraduate degree in Hindu Studies, prompting universities such as Banaras Hindu University, Delhi University, and Doon University to establish related programmes. This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which underscores the importance of language and culture in education.