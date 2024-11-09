Doon University to launch Master's programme in Hindu Studies in 2026

DEHRADUN: Doon University will introduce a Master's programme in Hindu Studies in 2026, becoming the first university in Uttarakhand to establish a dedicated department for this field.

The curriculum will encompass ancient Indian sciences, philosophy, scriptures, and cultural practices, offering students a comprehensive understanding of Hinduism's philosophy and heritage.

Notably, Banaras Hindu University pioneered a two-year Master's programme in Hindu Studies (MA Hindu Studies) in 2021, followed by Delhi University, which introduced postgraduate and PhD programmes in Hindu Studies in 2023.

In alignment with the New Education Policy's emphasis on Indian knowledge traditions, Doon University is also set to launch courses under Hindu Studies that focus on these traditions.

Doon University Vice Chancellor Professor Surekha Dangwal highlighted the need to revisit the fundamentals of education, saying, “We must redefine the difference between ‘Vidya’ (knowledge) and ‘Shiksha’ (education). In the Vedic era, skill-based education was considered true Vidya, whereas today’s education has strayed from that tradition.”

Professor Dangwal emphasised the importance of re-establishing this skill-based approach within the teaching profession, noting, “We need to re-establish this expertise in our educators.” She underscored the disparity between ancient and modern educational systems, calling for a renewed focus on practical, skill-oriented learning.