I-T department raids CM Hemant Soren's secretary, others ahead of Jharkhand assembly polls

RANCHI: In a major blow to Chief Minister Hemant Soren ahead of Assembly polls, the Income Tax department on Saturday raided at least 17 locations related to his personal Secretary Sunil Srivastav in Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

According to initial reports, seven locations are being raided in Ranchi and nine locations in Jamshedpur. Sunil Srivastava's residence is located in front of Ashok Nagar Road number 4 in Ranchi. Reportedly, the raids are being conducted following inputs about the transaction of money through Hawala in the Assembly elections.

Earlier also, IT had raided 35 locations in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih and Kolkata on 26 October, during which, benami property and investment-related documents worth about Rs 150 crore were seized.

Also, after matching the amount found during the raid with the books of accounts of the traders, Rs 70 lakh was seized and deposited in the bank. Though, there is no official confirmation, today's raids are also said to be linked to. It. Further details related to the raid are awaited.