Indian tax structure designed to loot poor: Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand poll rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, saying its tax structure is designed to "loot the poor."

"Indian tax structure is to loot the poor. Adani pays taxes equivalent to you. Dharavi land, worth Rs 1 lakh-crore, is being handed over to him," Gandhi alleged while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.

Rahul took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging, "PM Modi travels in seaplanes, goes inside the sea, but the poor and women bear the brunt of price rise."

"The truth today is that the youth and women in India are unhappy. Modi ji only gives big speeches; he does nothing. When inflation increases in the country, our mothers and sisters suffer the most. Narendra Modi has added GST on everything. The whole tax structure is a way to take money from the poor people of the country," Rahul said.