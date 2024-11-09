Junior doctors take out rally in Kolkata demanding justice for RG Kar hospital rape-murder victim

KOLKATA: Junior doctors took out a rally in Kolkata demanding justice for the raped and murdered medic on Saturday, marking three months of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident that sparked outrage across the state.

A section of members of the general public sympathetic to their cause also took part in the rally.

The junior doctors, under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, also set up platforms at all medical colleges in the city, featuring photos, banners and posters about the protests over more than three months since the murder of the doctor on August 9.

The junior doctors took out the rally from College Square to Esplanade in the heart of the city.