Nation

Manipur tribal woman shot, burned to death

The police confirmed that there was a gunfight and houses were burnt but did not confirm the report of death.
Violence-hit area in Manipur.
Violence-hit area in Manipur.FILE Photo | PTI
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

GUWAHATI: A tribal woman was allegedly shot, captured and burned to death by the militants as violence returned to strife-torn Manipur after a brief lull.

The attack, perpetrated at a tribal village ‘Zairawn’ in the Jiribam district on Thursday at around 9 pm, had ensued a gunfight which continued for about an hour. Some houses were also torched. The village is around 7 km away from the district headquarters in Jiribam.

Kuki-Zo organisation Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Friday claimed that Zosangkim Hmar, a 31-year-old woman and mother of three children from the village, was shot, captured and burned to death. The police confirmed that there was a gunfight and houses were burnt but did not confirm the report of death.

“Zosangkim was hit by a bullet in the thigh when the shooting began, said her husband. Zosangkim was a teacher at the local English medium School. They said the assailants allowed him to leave with his elderly parents and children, but refused to let him take his wife.

Violence
Manipur
tribal woman

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com