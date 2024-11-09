Manipur tribal woman shot, burned to death

GUWAHATI: A tribal woman was allegedly shot, captured and burned to death by the militants as violence returned to strife-torn Manipur after a brief lull.

The attack, perpetrated at a tribal village ‘Zairawn’ in the Jiribam district on Thursday at around 9 pm, had ensued a gunfight which continued for about an hour. Some houses were also torched. The village is around 7 km away from the district headquarters in Jiribam.