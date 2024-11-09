Omar says committed to people of J&K; BJP MLAs walk out of House

SRINAGAR: In his first speech in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after being elected as Chief Minister in the state’s first Assembly polls post Article 370 abrogation, Omar Abdullah on Friday said people of J&K want to live with honour, so the Centre must restore full fledged statehood.

He termed the resolution on restoration of J&K’s special status and constitutional guarantees passed by Assembly as “historic resolution”, stating that “there is something in the resolution, given how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have reacted”.

“We want to live with honour. That is why we are demanding statehood. Our identity has been hurt through August 5, 9 decisions and restoring statehood would be start of healing the wounds,” Omar said while speaking in Assembly on motion of thanks on Lt Governor’s address.