Ratan Tata: A leader who empowered a generation of dreamers

Our close interactions continued when I moved to the Centre and he remained a committed partner in our nation-building efforts. Tata’s support for the Swachh Bharat Mission was particularly close to my heart. He was a vocal advocate of this mass movement, understanding that cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation are vital for India’s progress. I still remember his heartfelt video message for the mission’s 10th anniversary at the start of October. It was among his final public appearances.

Another cause close to his heart was healthcare — especially the fight against cancer. I recall the programme in Assam two years ago where we had jointly inaugurated various cancer hospitals in the state. In his remarks that time, he had categorically stated that he wishes to dedicate his final years to healthcare. His efforts to make health and cancer care accessible and affordable were rooted in profound empathy for those battling diseases, believing that a just society was one that stood by its most vulnerable.

As we remember him today, we are reminded of the society he envisioned — where business can serve as a force for good, where every individual’s potential is valued and where progress is measured in the well-being and happiness of all. He remains alive in the lives he touched and the dreams he nurtured. Generations will be grateful to him for making India a better, kinder and more hopeful place.