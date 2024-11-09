Retired IAS officer Shishir Sinha appointed as first vice-chancellor of Bihar Sports University

PATNA: The Bihar government has appointed retired IAS officer Shishir Sinha as the inaugural Vice-Chancellor of Bihar Sports University, located at Rajgir in Nalanda district.

The state sports department issued an official notification regarding the appointment of Sinha, a 1982-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, on Saturday.

Sinha, who took voluntary retirement from service in 2018 while serving as Development Commissioner, now takes on the significant responsibility of leading Bihar’s only sports university.

The former bureaucrat is considered close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "It's the dream project of Nitish Kumar. Shishir is a good performer," a JD(U) official commented.

In addition, IAS officer Rajnikant, a native of Nalanda district, has been appointed Registrar of the university. He also opted for voluntary retirement after his tenure as District Magistrate of Sheikhpura.

Following his retirement, Shishir Sinha served as Chairman of the Bihar Electricity Regulatory Authority. Before this role, he held the position of Chairman of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The Bihar government had approved the establishment of the state’s first Sports University in Rajgir, Nalanda district, on 16 July 2018. Speaking to the media, Shishir Sinha said he intends to focus on the development of the university.