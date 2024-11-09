Row in Himachal over who ate CM’s samosas

The BJP has hit out at the Congress-led government for “ordering an inquiry into missing ‘samosas” and turning a blind eye to the cases that warrant attention.’’ The CID tried to downplay the incident, saying the samosa gaffe was an internal matter.

However, the matter became political. Leader of Opposition and former CM Jai Ram Thakur said in a video statement: “The Opposition has not eaten those samosas. Those who were served those samosas were a part of the government, so how could the act be anti-government?” Thakur asked. “The state government and the chief minister must have found the matter serious and ordered an inquiry into the samosa episode,’’ he said.

Thakur said allegations of corruption in various state government departments are not being probed but an inquiry was ordered into samosa distribution. Former Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Satti claimed the Congress government made itself a laughing stock by ordering an “inquiry into samosas”.