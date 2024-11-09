Sharad Pawar opens door for largest party in MVA to claim Maharashtra CM post

Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar has revealed a significant point about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, stating that the largest party in the coalition could lay claim to the chief ministerial position.
In a recent interview, Pawar explained that while no single party within the MVA is set to project a specific chief ministerial candidate, the party that emerges as the largest within the alliance and finds itself in a position to form the government may assert its claim to the role.
“There is no fixed formula,” he clarified, “but, by and large, the understanding for the chief minister’s post will follow this approach.”
Pawar emphasised the importance of the alliance gaining power, with the announcement of a chief minister to follow at an appropriate time. He previously opposed the idea of presenting Uddhav Thackeray as the chief ministerial candidate, a stance shared by the Congress party.
Although Thackeray initially pushed for this, he later withdrew his demand after receiving a lukewarm response from his coalition partners.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole echoed Pawar’s sentiments, stating, “We have not yet decided on the chief minister’s post. However, after the elections, once the MVA secures a majority, top leaders of the alliance will convene to finalise the name for the position.”
Sources revealed that Uddhav Thackeray recently travelled to Delhi to meet with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss his potential projection as the chief ministerial face for the Maharashtra state assembly elections.
Thackeray, as the previous chief minister of the MVA, has a natural claim to the role. However, the Congress high command advised him to consult the state leadership first, after which a final decision would be made.
A senior Congress leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, noting that Congress expects to win between 70 and 80 seats in the Maharashtra assembly.
He added that if Sharad Pawar’s and Uddhav Thackeray’s parties secure around 50 per cent of their contested seats, the MVA should surpass the 145-seat threshold needed to form a government.
“In this scenario, Congress would not miss the chance to claim the top post in the state. We need a stronghold like Maharashtra to boost the party’s future prospects in our battle against the BJP. We hope things go according to plan and appreciate Sharad Pawar for clarifying the pathway to the top post, as he will play a crucial role in the next government,” the leader remarked.