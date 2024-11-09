Sharad Pawar opens door for largest party in MVA to claim Maharashtra CM post

Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar has revealed a significant point about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, stating that the largest party in the coalition could lay claim to the chief ministerial position.

In a recent interview, Pawar explained that while no single party within the MVA is set to project a specific chief ministerial candidate, the party that emerges as the largest within the alliance and finds itself in a position to form the government may assert its claim to the role.

“There is no fixed formula,” he clarified, “but, by and large, the understanding for the chief minister’s post will follow this approach.”

Pawar emphasised the importance of the alliance gaining power, with the announcement of a chief minister to follow at an appropriate time. He previously opposed the idea of presenting Uddhav Thackeray as the chief ministerial candidate, a stance shared by the Congress party.

Although Thackeray initially pushed for this, he later withdrew his demand after receiving a lukewarm response from his coalition partners.