Terrorist killed in J-K's Sopore as security forces intensify anti-terror operations

Security forces on Thursday killed an unidentified terrorist in an encounter in Sopore, Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to authorities.

The Kashmir Zone Police stated on X, “Acting on specific information about terrorist presence in the Rampora area of Sopore, a joint anti-terror operation was launched by Police and security forces. During the search, an exchange of fire took place.” They noted that further details were awaited.

A senior police officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed to news agency PTI that one terrorist was killed, with identity and group affiliation yet to be determined.

This follows a Friday operation in the same town where two terrorists were killed by security forces. The Kashmir Zone Police shared on X, “Two terrorists have been neutralised in the Sopore encounter. Identification and affiliation are being verified. Arms, ammunition, and incriminating materials were recovered.”

The uptick in terrorist encounters in Jammu and Kashmir coincides with increased vigilance from security forces. Earlier on Saturday, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Kathua district to review the security situation. His visit comes amid intensified anti-terror operations in the Jammu region, including a recent attack in Kishtwar where two village defence guards were abducted and killed by terrorists on Thursday.