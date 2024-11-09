Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah, no casualty

KOLKATA: Three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah in West Bengal early on Saturday, a South Eastern Railway official said.

No casualties or major injuries have been reported so far, he said.

The derailment occurred at Nalpur around 5.30 am, the SER official said.

"The weekly special train derailed at Nalpur, about 40 km from Kolkata. No casualties or major injuries have been reported so far," SER spokesperson Omprakash Charan said.