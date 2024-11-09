Three workers killed, three injured in fire caused by chemical leak at godown in Gujarat

NAVSARI: Three workers were charred to death and three others injured in a fire caused by a chemical leak at a godown in Gujarat's Navsari district on Saturday morning, police said.

The blaze broke out around 9 am when workers were unloading barrels containing chemicals from a truck at a godown in Devsar village in Billimoria taluka, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) BV Gohil said.

"Three workers died, and three others sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital," he said.

Gohil said five fire tenders were pressed into service from nearby talukas, and the blaze was brought under control.

Mamlatdar Jagdish Chaudhary said chemicals leaked from one of the barrels in the truck, causing the fire.

The truck first caught fire, and the flames spread in the godown, killing three persons.

Three workers sustained severe burns, while one is still missing, he said.

The cooling operation is underway at the godown, the official added.