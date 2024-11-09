Trans community should celebrate their identities despite adversity: Queen Jean  

Emphasising the importance of solidarity between marginalised communities, Queen Jean, the New York-based human rights leader and founder of the Black Trans Liberation Movement, drew parallels between the Black civil rights movement in the U.S. and the Dalit rights movement in India. She urged the transgender community to celebrate their identities and joys despite the adversity they face, during her keynote at the TransPower 2024, a global conference advocating for trans rights and inclusion, in Chennai on Saturday.

During her keynote address, Queen Jean highlighted the power of art and community in driving social change, stressing the need for global unity and inner healing as essential components of trans-inclusive advocacy.

The conference, which featured powerful speeches by Queen Jean and Dr. Thol Thirumavalan, Member of Parliament and President of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, brought together global leaders, activists, and allies to discuss transgender rights and inclusion. The event provided a platform for trans individuals to share their stories, struggles, and successes, advocating for a more inclusive future in education, employment, and society.

The opening ceremony included a vibrant Bharatanatyam dance performance by Monal Worlikar, setting a celebratory tone that highlighted the resilience, strength, and beauty of the trans community.

Empowering Trans Communities through Education and Employment

Dr. Thirumavalan addressed the importance of education and employment in empowering the trans community, calling for affirmative measures such as reservations to ensure equal access to these opportunities. His call for empowerment resonated deeply with attendees and underscored the role of education in dismantling systemic barriers. This theme was central to the conference discussions, which also focused on policy reform and social change.

Voices of Change: Influencers and Advocates Speak Out

Several prominent figures shared their insights on key issues facing the trans community. Dr. Preetha Ganesh, Vice President of the Vels Group of Institutions, shared that Vels had offered scholarships and free accommodations to 100 trans students in the past year, reinforcing the right of every individual, regardless of gender identity, to access education.

Dr. K. Aruna, founder of AHEAD and President of the Tamil Nadu Trans Society, offered a historical overview of the trans rights movement in India, highlighting milestones like the inclusion of trans people in the Tamil Nadu transgender festival in 1998 and the 2008 policy shift allowing the identification as “Thirunangai.”

Indian film director Kritika Udanayadhi shared her experiences working with the trans community, advocating for family inclusion and policy reforms that recognize gender diversity. She stressed the need to move beyond rigid gender norms to create a more inclusive society.

Social activist Olga Aaron highlighted the challenges faced by trans children, particularly within their families, and called for child rights policies that address the needs of trans youth. She urged for revisions to ensure that trans children receive the care, support, and protection they need from a young age.

Celebrating Trans Identity: Grace Banu's Journey

The event also marked the launch of The Palestine Bird, a memoir by trans activist Grace Banu. Her book chronicles her journey and global advocacy for trans rights, emphasizing the importance of visibility and representation for trans individuals, particularly those unfamiliar with their experiences.

Legal Reform and Policy Challenges: Advocate Prabhakaran Ramachandran

Advocate Prabhakaran Ramachandran, founding partner of Lincoln Global Law Chambers, spoke on the legal battles for same-sex and transgender rights in India. He criticized the Indian Supreme Court's stance on same-sex marriage, noting that while heterosexual marriages are legally recognized, same-sex marriages remain unrecognized due to political agendas. He called for urgent legislative reform to safeguard the rights of transgender and LGBTQ+ individuals.

A Vision for Trans Empowerment: The Path Forward

The central message of the conference was a call for permanent, rather than temporary, change. Trans rights are human rights, and more effort is needed to ensure transgender people are fully included in all aspects of life—from education and employment to social acceptance and legal protection. The event provided a vital platform for policymakers, activists, and community leaders to collaborate and push for a more inclusive world.