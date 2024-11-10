Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly polls; promises strict anti-conversion law, skill census

MUMBAI: The BJP on Sunday promised to enact an-anti conversion law with stringent provisions in Maharashtra, and also assured a skill census for training as per industry needs as well as free ration to low-income families.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled in Mumbai the 25-point 'Sankalp Patra 2024', as per which the financial assistance component under the Mahayuti government's Ladki Bahin scheme for women will be increased from Rs 1,500 per month to Rs 2,100.

The BJP, in its manifesto for the November 20 state assembly polls, also promised to create 25 lakh job opportunities and assured 10 lakh students will get a stipend of Rs 10,000 every month.

The ruling Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The BJP's manifesto promised that an anti-conversion law will be enacted with provides for stringent action against forced and deceitful conversions.

Though the skill census, the ruling party assured to ascertain the needs of the industry and upgrade skill training wherever necessary.