Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly polls; promises to hike allowance for women

Union minister Amit Shah on Sunday released BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto for November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls in Mumbai.

The Union Minister promised 25 lakh jobs for youth in the next five years.

Shah also vowed to hike Ladki Bahin Yojna allowance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 along with providing loan waiver for farmers.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the occasion along with senior party leaders from the state. During the launch, Fadnavis said that the BJP poll manifesto a is roadmap for making "Viksit Maharashtra for Viksit Bharat".

After releasing the manifesto, Amit Shah said BJP will not allow religion-based reservation in the country.