Fresh wave of terror attacks in J&K prompt Centre to step-up strength of CRPF’s Anti-Terror Squad

NEW DELHI: In view of the fresh wave of terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), the Centre has decided to further strengthen the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Anti-Terror Squad (ATS).
The force has selected 100 young personnel to add to the squad already deployed in the Union Territory (UT) equipped with the latest weapons, officials said on Sunday.
They said that the young corp will be deployed in two key areas around Pulwama and Budgam. The teams would entirely consist of young personnel with equally young commanders.
A senior official said, “Two young platoons – 50 each - will be formed and deployed around Budgam and Pulwama soon. These platoons will focus on anti-terror operations in Kashmir, equipped with special weapons and equipment.”
It is to be noted here that the Quick Action Team (QAT) of the force has already been deployed in the Valley and they are equipped with highly sophisticated weapons, equipment, and vehicles.
“The process of acquiring additional specialised weapons and equipment has already been initiated,” the official said, adding that this was part of a big plan, where “young platoons will be deployed to deal with terrorists in the future”.
The CRPF has faced challenges due to an aging command structure and a shortage of young commandos in its elite units. The force has had to repeatedly extend the age limit for commanders, as it has struggled to recruit the desired officials, they said.
The CRPF’s Valley QAT and CoBRA are the most decorated units among all central armed forces, earning the highest number of gallantry medals each year. Officers and jawans from these units have also been awarded the Shaurya Chakra and Kirti Chakra for their bravery.
According to officials the QAT in the Valley has been equipped to operate effectively on the basis of intelligence inputs provided to them and quickly act during any situation related to terror attacks. The team provides additional support to the overall security architecture in the Valley.
After the grenade attack in Srinagar on last Sunday, another terror attack was done in Kishtwar in which two Village Defence Guards were killed and their bodies could not be recovered by security forces.