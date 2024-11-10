Fresh wave of terror attacks in J&K prompt Centre to step-up strength of CRPF’s Anti-Terror Squad

NEW DELHI: In view of the fresh wave of terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), the Centre has decided to further strengthen the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Anti-Terror Squad (ATS).

The force has selected 100 young personnel to add to the squad already deployed in the Union Territory (UT) equipped with the latest weapons, officials said on Sunday.

They said that the young corp will be deployed in two key areas around Pulwama and Budgam. The teams would entirely consist of young personnel with equally young commanders.

A senior official said, “Two young platoons – 50 each - will be formed and deployed around Budgam and Pulwama soon. These platoons will focus on anti-terror operations in Kashmir, equipped with special weapons and equipment.”

It is to be noted here that the Quick Action Team (QAT) of the force has already been deployed in the Valley and they are equipped with highly sophisticated weapons, equipment, and vehicles.