Hooda khap to boycott 'Do Patti', Netflix India; warns of 'extreme step' if demands not met

CHANDIGARH: The Hooda khap, an influential community council in Haryana, has decided for a social boycott of the movie Do Patti, its makers, cast and Netflix India following which they also filed for legal action.

They have given the BJP-led Haryana government one month’s time to take action against the film to deleted the word `Hooda’ from the movie and apologise. If these demands are not met a community meeting will be called and an "extreme step" will he taken.

The Hooda Khap called it’s meeting on Sunday at the historical platform of Sarv Hooda Khap in Basantpur in Rohtak district of Haryana. They made several decisions against the makers of Do Patti and Netflix India if their demand to remove the word 'Hooda' from a derogatory dialogue delivered by actor Shaheer Sheikh is fulfiled.

Talking with this newspaper, Om Parkash Hooda chief of Hooda Khap and Surender Singh Hooda, a social activist said," it was decided in the meeting to take legal action against makers, producers, actors, directors of Do Patti and OTT platform Netflix India. Till they publicly do not apologise and delete the word `Hooda’ from their movie till then social boycott of the movie it’s producers, actors, directors and Nextflix India will continue".

Also Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be send a letter by the khap to take appropriate action, if they do not take action then not only Hooda Khap but the Jat community will be forced to take an "extreme step".

"Also both the central and state governments are warned that they should get removed and stop all kind of derogatory stuff which is against all the khaps and Jat communities otherwise it will have serious consequences. Also it was decided that this matter will be taken up with the Rohtak Member of Parliament Deepinder Singh Hooda and local MLA and former Chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda so that they take it up in the parliament and state assembly respectively,’’ they said.

Hooda also said that a six member committee has been formed in this regard which includes himself, Krishan Lal Hooda, Surender Singh Hooda, Mukesh Hooda, Krishan and Kuldeep. "If no appropriate action is taken in a month in this regard then a meeting of the society will be called and then an extreme step will be taken, who’s responsibility will be of the government,’’ he said.

Earlier legal notice were sent to the Netflix India and makers of the movie to stop streaming the film till the word ``Hooda’’ is removed but the khap claims it didn't get a satisfactory reply from them.