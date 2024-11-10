Maharashtra polls: MVA promises caste census, free cervical cancer vaccine for minor girls

MUMBAI: The opposition MVA on Sunday released its manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls, promising free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 16 and and two optional leave days for women employees during menstruation.

The manifesto, titled 'Maharashtranama', also assured a caste-based census, establishment of a separate department for the empowerment of self-help groups, formation of a dedicated ministry for child welfare, and six cooking gas cylinders every year at Rs 500 each to women.

It also promised to frame a 'Nirbhay Maharashtra' policy and enforcement of the Shakti law for the safety of women and children.

The MVA also assured to provide Rs 1 lakh each to girls on attaining the age of 18 years.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge released the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) manifesto for the November 20 state polls at a press conference in Mumbai where NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut were also present.

Replying to questions on populist schemes announced by the MVA after criticising the ruling Mahayuti for the same, Kharge said, "Give us government and we will give you the budget."