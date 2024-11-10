Opposition MPs surprised as Waqf panel's tour meetings lack quorum; Chairman calls it 'informal exercise'

NEW DELHI: Several opposition MPs of the parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill have suggested that the assurance they received after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has not been met and have accused the panel chairman of going ahead with a tour of states despite his meetings lacking even the quorum.

Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament formed to scrutinise the contentious bill tabled by the government in the last Monsoon Session, rejected opposition members' contention, asserting that 'study tours' of parliamentary panels are an informal exercise and are not bound by formalities like meeting the quorum.

The Pal-led committee is currently on a tour of five states to speak to various stakeholders though opposition members have boycotted it.

The panel chairman told PTI on Sunday that he is confident of meeting the deadline of submitting the Committee's report by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session, which begins on November 25, adding that he has already prepared its 200-250 pages.

Opposition MPs of the committee have, however, joined hands to question his functioning, alleging that Pal, a BJP MP, is doing the government's bidding, and they had earlier even threatened to disassociate themselves with its work.

Their main concern was the frequent day-long meetings of the panel which did not allow them to prepare adequately and had accused Pal of "bulldozing proceedings" by not consulting them in picking on whom to call to depose.

After meeting Birla on Tuesday, the opposition MPs had described their discussion as fruitful, praising him for hearing them patiently and assuring them of looking into their grievances.