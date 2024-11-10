Rahul's concern over market monopolisation crucial for public welfare: Himachal CM

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his support for Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s concerns about a few companies monopolising the market.

He said Rahul’s stance is not just criticism, but a call for significant and essential reforms.

"The Congress party’s ideology has always been rooted in providing equal opportunities to all citizens, ensuring fair distribution of resources and prioritising public welfare within the nation’s economic structure. Rahul Gandhi has raised this serious issue boldly and clearly, which resonates with the concerns of every citizen in the country," he said.

Sukhu added that a healthy competitive market would keep prices in check and improve the quality of services and products for consumers.

"The union government needs to look at this sensitive issue from a perspective that transcends party lines and prioritises national interest," he said.

He remarked that Rahul’s questions regarding the monopolisation of the market by some large corporate groups are crucial for the welfare of every citizen.

Rahul’s comparison of such monopolistic practices with the East India Company highlights the potentially dangerous consequences for the nation’s economy and social fabric, he added.

"Rahul is the voice of the nation. His concerns are not only valid but also deeply aligned with the welfare of the common citizen. The union government should adopt a positive approach and take necessary steps towards policy reforms that serve the public interest,” Sukhu asserted.

He stressed that Rahul Gandhi is not merely raising objections but is advocating for transformative change; his views and suggestions are eye-opening for citizens across the country.

If the central government truly seeks to work in the public’s best interest, it should seriously consider these suggestions and adopt robust policies to reduce economic disparity.

Sukhu also added that such issues warrant a nationwide discussion so that people remain aware of their rights and benefits, ensuring equitable economic empowerment for all.