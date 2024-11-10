Students demand VC's ouster, NEHU academic activities remain disrupted amid hunger strike

GUWAHATI: Academic activities at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya have been disrupted for the past six days.

Students have been on a hunger strike and have locked the institute's gates, demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, among other issues.

Alleged irregularities in the appointment of the registrar, a deputy registrar, and other “incompetent” teaching and non-teaching staff are among the reasons behind the agitation. The protesters are demanding the termination of these employees.

The protest is being staged by the North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union and the NEHU unit of the Khasi Students’ Union. Various organizations have lent their support to the protest.

Five of the 19 students on the hunger strike had to be hospitalized. Four were discharged later and rejoined the protest. The fifth, a female student, is still admitted to the hospital.