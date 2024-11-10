Three Army personnel injured in gunfight in J-K's Kishtwar

JAMMU: Three personnel was injured on Sunday in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The encounter broke out in Keshwan forests when the joint search parties of the Army and police intercepted hiding terrorists around 11 am, they said.

They said the operation in the forests of Kuntwara and Keshwan was going on since Thursday evening following killing of two village defence guards.