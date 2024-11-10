Nation

Three killed after car rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Sanjay Kumar Singh, (50), Gaurav Kumar (35) and Saurabh Kumar (30) were going to Bihar's Gaya from Ghaziabad when their car rammed into a parked trailer truck from behind.
Accident. Image used for representational purpose
Accident. Image used for representational purpose
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

UNNAO: Three men died after their car rammed into a stationary trailer truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened near Matiyari village at around 7:30 am, Hasanganj SHO Chandrakant Mishra said.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, (50), Gaurav Kumar (35) and Saurabh Kumar (30) were going to Bihar's Gaya from Ghaziabad when their car rammed into a parked trailer truck from behind, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority personnel rescued the three men and immediately sent them to Lucknow's Lokbandhu Hospital, where they were declared dead, the police said.

Accident. Image used for representational purpose
Five dead, 24 injured as tempo traveller collides with stationary vehicle on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Accident
Agra-Lucknow Expressway
three killed

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com