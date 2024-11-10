Two injured in firing incident in Assam ahead of by-polls

GUWAHATI: Two persons were injured in a firing incident in Assam's Samaguri Assembly constituency, which is set to go to by-elections along with four other constituencies on November 13.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Saturday in the Moriputhi area of Samaguri which falls under central Assam’s Nagaon district.

A political slugfest began on Sunday as the BJP and Congress accused each other of inciting violence. The BJP accused that Congress supporters fired shots targeting its Barhampur MLA, Jitu Goswami, while the Congress alleged that the BJP was responsible for opening fire.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the attack on Goswami by the “INC supporters”.

“This is the same Congress that proudly holds up the Constitution for the cameras, yet resorts to violence under cover of darkness to intimidate our karyakartas. The real question is, why has Congress stooped to such depths in this by-election? It’s not just fear of defeat but the desperation to hold on to their core vote bank that drives them to such extremes,” Sarma posted on X.