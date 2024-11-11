12-hour bandh called for ST status affects life in Assam's Dibrugarh, Tinsukia

DIBRUGARH/TINSUKIA: A 12-hour bandh in Assam's Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts called by Moran and Motok organisations demanding ST status for the two communities has brought life to a standstill on Monday, with all business establishments, offices and other institutions remaining closed.

Thousands of agitators blocked the main roads in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia towns and stopped vehicular movement along the national highways despite the district administrations promulgating prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in entire districts.

Protesters came out in large numbers to impose the 12-hour bandh from 5 am called by All Moran Students' Union (AMSU) and All Assam Motok Yuva Chatra Sanmilan (AAMYCS) defying district administrations' orders issued on Sunday night, prohibiting any forceful bandh call, road blockage, picketing, burning of tyres and carrying of inflammable items.

Tyres were burnt on roads blockaded by the bandh supporters in various places in the two Upper Assam districts, with police opening two rounds in the air to disperse bandh supporters on Makum-Tinsukia bypass, an official said.

"So far, we have not detained anyone. People have hit the streets in thousands at various places. We are trying to clear the highways and local roads," he added.

All shops, business establishments, offices, banks and other institutions remained closed, while some witnessed thin attendance.

Bandh supporters, however, exempted school buses, vehicles carrying students to attend examinations, and those of the emergency services from the purview of the shutdown.

Assam's Moran, Motok, Chutia, Tai-Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea-Tribes communities have been demanding ST status for many years, with several senior BJP leaders and state ministers regularly offering assurances of granting the reservations.

AMSU and AAMYCS have been protesting Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram's reported comment that the government has not taken any formal step to grant ST status to the six communities.

Although the 12-hour bandh was called by the two organisations, several other groups of the remaining four communities seeking ST status also extended support to the agitational programmes.

AMSU president Pulendra Moran said the movement will intensify in coming days until their demands were met by the government.

"We have been fooled by the BJP government many times. Now, we will not listen to any of their assurances. We need sincere actions only," he added.