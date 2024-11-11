Assam: Congress nominee’s vehicle attacked, gunshots fired

GUWAHATI: Stones were thrown at the vehicle of the Congress’ candidate for Samaguri assembly bypoll on Sunday, police said. The incident came hours after two people were injured in gunshots in Moriputhi area of Samaguri on Saturday night.

Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain is the son of party’s Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain. Samaguri will go to by-elections along with four other constituencies of the state on November 13.

“The attack on INC candidate of Samaguri Shri @Tanzil_NSUI is not only an attack on him but on democracy & the peaceful people of Assam. @assampolice must arrest the culprits & prove that Assam Police is working for the people of Assam & not CM @himantabiswa,” the Assam Congress posted on X.