BJP leaders informed about party rebels damaging us: Eknath Shinde

Each election has an ‘X factor.’ What X or key factors do you see on the ground?

In this election, the major X or key factor is the Ladki Bahin scheme, which is one of the most successfully implemented schemes. It has deprived the Opposition of any worthwhile issue. Besides, a farm loan waiver, stipend for unemployed youths are on MahaYuti agenda. The Opposition merely copied our development agenda. I challenge them to have a debate on the works done by the MVA and us.

In Lok Sabha elections, MahaYuti bagged 17 seats while the MVA got 31. Within Mahayuti, your strike rate was better than BJP and NCP. How do you see your performance now?

Shiv Sena is strong in Mumbai, Thane, and the metropolitan region, Konkan and Marathwada. We are confident to win many seats in these areas plus other regions. I am working hard which is going to benefit not only Shiv Sena but our allies as well.

For Mahayuti, vote transfer was a major issue in LS polls. What corrective steps have you taken?

We have taken several measures. Party workers understand that vote transfer will have to happen if we want to return to power. Therefore, we are confident that in state polls, we do not have this vote transfer issue. We need to come back to power for the development of the state. We are happy that for the first time, so many schemes are undertaken for the people. No development work took place in the previous MVA government. Our revolt gave positive results to our state.