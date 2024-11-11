Blast triggers fire at IOCL refinery in Vadodara, killing one worker

AHMEDABAD: A 32-year-old worker died in a fire caused by a massive explosion at the IOCL refinery in Koyli, Vadodara, on Monday. The blast, which occurred around 3:30 pm, ignited a fierce blaze, sending thick plumes of smoke up to 6 kilometres into the sky.

Visuals showed thick plumes emerging from the refinery, which can be seen from kilometres away. Several workers were evacuated and can be seen exiting the IOCL campus.

The blast triggered panic among nearby residents, with many witnessing the towering smoke. Emergency response teams, including firefighters and police, swiftly arrived on the scene and are working to contain the blaze.

"At approximately 3:30 pm today, a fire erupted in a 1,000-kilolitre benzene storage tank at Gujarat Refinery in Kevadodara," the company stated.

"Our emergency response team and the fire department are actively managing the situation, with nearby water sprinklers deployed to help contain the blaze."

"The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The safety of our employees and surrounding communities remains our highest priority," the statement added, emphasising that refinery operations continue as usual.

Vadodara olice Commissioner Narasimha Komar said things are under control at the IOCL campus. The blast at the refinery in the Koyali area on the outskirts of Vadodara triggered the blaze, he said.

Komar said fluid circulation in the IOCL complex was stopped as per the standard operating procedure.

Other storage tanks were being cooled to ensure that the blaze didn't spread. All the employees who were working in the shift have been moved out of the refinery, he added.

"The situation is currently under control," MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela of Vaghodi assured local media. "Tank number 68, a 1,000-kilolitre petrol tank, caught fire, and firefighting efforts are ongoing. I have personally been on-site for three hours to oversee operations."

"There’s no need to panic—the fire is contained, and it will not spread further," he emphasised.

"One individual sustained burns and has been hospitalised. Fire trucks from Nandesari GIDC, Halol, GAIL, Ankleshwar, and the Corporation are on standby. There’s no risk from smoke, and no evacuation is necessary. Rumours suggesting otherwise are unfounded and should be disregarded."

“The industrialist has yet to inform anyone about the incident, leaving crucial questions unanswered, including why this accident happened and if there were any fatalities,” stated Ami Rawat, former opposition leader of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

“The local collector must take responsibility and provide clear information.”

“There are reports of shattered windows in homes around Karchia village, and smoke plumes remain visible, which could impact nearby residents,” Rawat added, emphasising the need for transparency and timely updates to ensure public safety.