Centre reconstitutes Standing Committee of Inter-State Council, appoints Amit Shah chairman

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Monday reconstituted the Standing Committee of the Inter-State Council (ISC), naming Home Minister Amit Shah as its chairman.

The ISC works to foster Centre-state and interstate coordination and cooperation. Its committee includes all chief ministers, nine Union ministers as members, and 13 Union ministers as permanent invitees.

The new committee includes 12 other members, comprising senior Union ministers and chief ministers from seven states, including Maharashtra, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Union ministers from NDA allies Janata Dal (United), Janata Dal (Secular), Telugu Desam Party, and Lok Janshakti Party are part of the reconstituted council.

Prime Minister Modi will be the chairman, while the chief ministers of all states and Union territories with a legislative assembly, and administrators of Union territories without a legislative assembly, will be members of the high-powered committee, the notification said.

The Standing Committee is tasked with facilitating continuous consultations on matters to be considered by the broader Inter-State Council. Its responsibilities also include reviewing and processing issues related to Centre-State relations before they are presented to the ISC.

As the body responsible for improving communication and resolving issues between the Centre and states, the committee will also monitor the implementation of ISC recommendations. It will be empowered to address any issues referred to it by the Chairman or the Council.

A notable aspect of the reconstitution is the inclusion of both Union ministers and chief ministers from various states, signalling an intent to ensure broader representation in discussions.

Union ministers on the committee include Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Agriculture Minister), Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance Minister), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Minister of Panchayati Raj and Animal Husbandry), Dr. Virendra Kumar (Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment), and CR Patil (Minister of Jal Shakti).

The committee also features a mix of chief ministers from states governed by both the BJP and opposition parties, such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Assam, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

This composition is significant at a time when relations between the Centre and several opposition-ruled states have been strained, particularly over issues like fiscal policy and decentralisation of power.

The Standing Committee will also have the flexibility to invite experts and specialists in relevant fields to contribute to discussions and deliberations, ensuring that decisions are based on informed views.

This structure is designed to encourage dialogue, resolve disputes, and address concerns related to federal governance and inter-state cooperation.

The move comes as the government seeks to improve its engagement with states, amid growing concerns in several regions about the Centre's handling of key issues such as resource allocation, autonomy, and regional development.