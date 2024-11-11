Cop's arm severed as train hits him while removing bodies from tracks in MP

DAMOH: The arm of a sub-inspector was severed, and a police vehicle driver also suffered injuries when a train hit them while they were removing two bodies from the railway tracks in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred near the Karaiya Bhadoli railway station in the district on Sunday evening.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Mishra, the Bandakpur police post in-charge, had gone to the spot after receiving information that two men had died after falling from a train, Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi said.

While he was examining and removing the bodies, a train suddenly approached and struck him.

Mishra’s right arm was severed, the official added. The police vehicle’s driver, Yawar Khan, was also injured in the incident.

Both Mishra and Khan were referred to a hospital in the neighboring city of Jabalpur for further treatment, the official said. If necessary, they will be transferred to another medical facility by air ambulance, he added.