Duo arrested by Punjab police also wanted in killing of murder convict in Gwalior

BHOPAL: Two key operatives of Canada-based designated Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, who were arrested by Punjab police, were also wanted for the murder of a convict in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides the murder of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau in Faridkot, the two -- Navjot Singh and Amalpreet Singh -- had killed a murder convict Jaswant Singh Gill in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on November 7. Gill (45) had come out on parole on October 28 from the Gwalior Central Jail, where he was serving a life imprisonment, for killing his wife’s cousin in 2016. The two men had murdered Gill in Gwalior district’s Dabra town’s Gopal Bagh city while he was out on evening walk. The entire crime was captured in CCTV cameras installed near the spot.