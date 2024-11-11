Four years on, government keeps draft amendment to drugs ad law in cold storage

The government has been sitting over its draft to amend the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954, which aimed to take stringent action against misleading advertisements, including Ayush medicines, for the past four years.

The ministry, which has kept the draft proposal in cold storage, had proposed the draft amendment after concerns were raised over the effectiveness of the Act.

The draft amendment also widened the scope of the Act by introducing 24 diseases and disorders, including the fairness of skin, improvement in the height of kids and adults, premature ageing, and drugs for treatment for enhancing sexual performance.

In an RTI reply dated November 7, the Union Health Ministry said, “..it is still pending..no further noting is available.”