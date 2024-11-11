MVA: Caste census, free cervical cancer vaccine

MUMBAI: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Sunday released its manifesto for the November 20 polls, promising to safeguard the Indian constitution, bring back the glory of Maharashtra, raise per capita income, generate jobs and waive farm loans.

The manifesto, titled ‘Maharashtranama’, assured a caste-based census, and monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 under the Mahalaxmi scheme, free bus travel and six cooking gas cylinders every year at Rs 500 to women. It also promised to frame a ‘Nirbhay Maharashtra’ policy and enforcement of the Shakti law for the safety of women and children, besides a dedicated ministry for child welfare. The MVA also assured to provide Rs 1 lakh each to girls on attaining the age of 18 years.