Power Games | Moscow messaging: New aviation deal on the cards

The two countries are facing issues in some of these areas that need resolution. India has continued its business ties with Russia even after Western countries imposed sanctions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Modi and Manturov are expected to discuss the progress of joint venture projects and how to remove the roadblocks therein. According to sources, Russia aims to expand its cooperation with India in defence and nuclear fields and seeks expeditious implementation of projects already signed.

Sources also indicate that the two countries may sign a new aviation deal. Besides the Prime Minister, Manturov is also likely to meet defence minister Rajnath Singh, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and railways minister Ashwini Vaishnav. He will also inaugurate a new Russian Exports Centre at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi in order to give boost to Indian exports to Russia.