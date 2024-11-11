Power Games | Moscow messaging: New aviation deal on the cards

Denis Manturov, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening to discuss business and defense cooperation between the two countries. Manturov is visiting India for the meeting of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, where he will join External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. India and Russia are collaborating in areas such as oil and gas, defense, railways, and banking, among others.
The two countries are facing issues in some of these areas that need resolution. India has continued its business ties with Russia even after Western countries imposed sanctions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Modi and Manturov are expected to discuss the progress of joint venture projects and how to remove the roadblocks therein. According to sources, Russia aims to expand its cooperation with India in defence and nuclear fields and seeks expeditious implementation of projects already signed.
Sources also indicate that the two countries may sign a new aviation deal. Besides the Prime Minister, Manturov is also likely to meet defence minister Rajnath Singh, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and railways minister Ashwini Vaishnav. He will also inaugurate a new Russian Exports Centre at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi in order to give boost to Indian exports to Russia.
Threat to end 27-yr ceasefire
Centre may send envoy to calm angry NSCN
The Union government is likely to send an envoy to calm the leadership of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim, which has threatened to end the 27-year ceasefire and resume armed struggle for a sovereign Nagaland. The demand for accepting a separate flag and Constitution for Nagaland is the cause of the latest standoff between the NSCN and the Union government.
In a letter dated November 7, NSCN general secretary Th Muivah said: “The cornerstone for the honourable political agreement between India and Nagalim is respecting and honouring the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement, wherein, amongst others, the Nagalim sovereign national flag and Nagalim sovereign national constitution are duly recognised and acknowledged.” The Union government had signed the Framework Agreement with the NSCN on August 3, 2015. It is, however, reluctant to accede to the demand of a separate flag and constitution.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, in fact, launched a scathing attack on the Congress for supporting the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir that has passed a resolution for the restoration of Article 370, which will prevent full adoption of the Indian constitution by the state. The Union government has been trying to persuade the NSCN leadership to give up its demand for a separate flag and constitution.
With the NSCN threatening violence, the government is likely to send an envoy to engage its leadership to find a mutually acceptable peaceful solution to the 77-year-old issue. According to sources, the government is unlikely to officially engage a third party to resolve the difference, as demanded by the NSCN.
