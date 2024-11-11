Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st Chief Justice of India today

NEW DELHI: Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who has been part of the Supreme Court’s several landmark judgments — including scrapping of electoral bonds scheme and the upholding of the abrogation of Article 370 — will be sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to him at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremony scheduled for 10 am.

Justice Khanna will succeed Justice DY Chandrachud, who retired on Sunday after working for two years. Justice Khanna is set to retire on May 13, 2025, after six months in office, upon reaching the age of 65.