'Soren government is like burnt transformer, throw it and bring NDA government in Jharkhand': Amit Shah

RANCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah sharply criticised the JMM-led alliance government, calling it a "burnt transformer" that has failed to distribute the aid provided by the central government.
He urged the people of Jharkhand to reject the current government and bring the NDA into power.
Addressing an election rally in Tamar, Shah said that just like a burnt transformer cannot distribute power to the households from the high tension wire; the Soren government is also not able to pass on the aides given by the central government to the people of the state.
“It needs a transformer to distribute power to the households from the high tension wires; Hemant Soren government is like a transformer to bring development in the state through the aids given by the center, which has been burnt,” said the Home Minister.
“Now, tell me what to do if a transformer is burnt in your locality. It should thrown out and a new transformer should be brought, you should also throw out this burnt transformer (Hemant Soren government) and bring a new transformer in the form of NDA government so that development could be brought in the state,” he added.
According to Shah, the counting machines got tired, but the money did not run out. Hemant government ate up the 350 crore rupees that the Modi government had sent for the people of Jharkhand. When Champai Soren asked to stop corruption, he was humiliated and removed, he said.
Shah further added that the JMM-led government committed a 1000 crore MNREGA scam, and grabbed the land belonging to the Indian Army. They committed liquor scam worth thousands of crore, he said.
“Hemant Babu thinks that he is safe as he is sitting on the lap of Congress party, but he does not know that he is sitting on a sinking boat which has multiple holes,” said the Union Home Minister.
Rahul Gandhi works to make his people crorepati, while Modi ji works to make lakhs of women lakhpatis. Shah also reiterated that those who leaked the paper will be turned upside down and straightened after the BJP comes to power in Jharkhand.
Around three lakh youths will be given jobs, everyone will be given jobs in a transparent manner, he said.
“Those who think that they will be spared by ruining the future of youths, I promise before that we will see to it that they will be put behind bars within five years if the BJP government is formed in the state,” said Shah.
Raising the issue of shrinking tribal population in Jharkhand, the Union Home Minister promised that the BJP government would identify each and every intruder from Bangladesh and throw them to the other side of the international boundary.
“We will bring such a law that the intruders from Bangladesh would never be able to snatch the lands of the tribals even if after marrying trial girls,” said Shah.
Moreover, the land they have snatched from the tribals through ‘Dan Patra’ (gift deed) will also have to return to them, he added.
Shah further attacked the Congress and JMM saying that the tribal is just a vote bank and property bank for them, while the BJP and NDA respect the tribal community.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started celebrating ‘Adivasi Gaurav Divas’ on the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda all over the country, he said.
“Recently, in the Lok Sabha polls held in Jharkhand and Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress has been washed away. Hemant Babu I can read the lines written on the walls of Tamar, which indicates you are going to lose here also,” said Shah.
Earlier on Monday, Amit Shah also addressed an election rally in Saraikela, seeking votes for former CM Champai Sore, where he said that Congress has just promised in Maharashtra that they will give reservations to Muslims. If they give reservations to Muslims, then reservations for tribals, Dalits and backward classes will be snatched away, he said.
“But you don't worry, we will not let the reservation of tribals, Dalits and backward classes be touched by the Congress party,” said Shah. Notably, the election campaign for the first phase in Jharkhand ends at 5 pm on Monday.
A total of 683 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of voting on November 13 for 43 assembly constituencies.