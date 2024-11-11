'Soren government is like burnt transformer, throw it and bring NDA government in Jharkhand': Amit Shah

RANCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah sharply criticised the JMM-led alliance government, calling it a "burnt transformer" that has failed to distribute the aid provided by the central government.

He urged the people of Jharkhand to reject the current government and bring the NDA into power.

Addressing an election rally in Tamar, Shah said that just like a burnt transformer cannot distribute power to the households from the high tension wire; the Soren government is also not able to pass on the aides given by the central government to the people of the state.

“It needs a transformer to distribute power to the households from the high tension wires; Hemant Soren government is like a transformer to bring development in the state through the aids given by the center, which has been burnt,” said the Home Minister.

“Now, tell me what to do if a transformer is burnt in your locality. It should thrown out and a new transformer should be brought, you should also throw out this burnt transformer (Hemant Soren government) and bring a new transformer in the form of NDA government so that development could be brought in the state,” he added.

According to Shah, the counting machines got tired, but the money did not run out. Hemant government ate up the 350 crore rupees that the Modi government had sent for the people of Jharkhand. When Champai Soren asked to stop corruption, he was humiliated and removed, he said.

Shah further added that the JMM-led government committed a 1000 crore MNREGA scam, and grabbed the land belonging to the Indian Army. They committed liquor scam worth thousands of crore, he said.

“Hemant Babu thinks that he is safe as he is sitting on the lap of Congress party, but he does not know that he is sitting on a sinking boat which has multiple holes,” said the Union Home Minister.