Srinagar Diary | First Assembly session all about Article 370

Winter is approaching, so are challenges

As winter is approaching, CM Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness. It came amid unscheduled power cuts, which have increased since the new government assumed charge on October 16. The prolonged dry spell is already creating challenges besides reduced power generation due to a decrease in water flow. The CM directed the officials to focus on health, power front, and road connectivity. He was informed that the control rooms have been established at divisional, district, and departmental levels to ensure coordination and swift response.

L-G flags mobile Sanskrit gurukul in Jammu

The second mobile Sanskrit gurukul of Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust was flagged off in Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, on Sunday by L-G Manoj Sinha. It is a part of the “Sanskrit in Every Household” campaign for the promotion of Sanskrit in J&K. The first Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul was launched by the L-G in December 2022 to share the treasure of knowledge and wisdom and provide non-formal education of Sanskrit, one of the oldest living languages of the world, at the doorsteps of the people. On the occasion, L-G commended all those involved in popularising Sanskrit language and scriptures.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com