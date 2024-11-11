Srinagar Diary | First Assembly session all about Article 370

The main focus of the first session of the J&K UT Assembly remained on Article 370. The PDP first raised it. Later, when the NC introduced and passed a resolution on restoring special status, the BJP members protested and did not let the House function. On the final day, at least a dozen protesting BJP MLAs were marshalled out, followed by all the BJP’s legislators walking out and boycotting the session. In their absence, abrogation was discussed, and none of the members spoke in its favour. It is still unclear why the BJP gave the NC, PDP, and others the open stage to vent their anger against abrogation.
Winter is approaching, so are challenges
As winter is approaching, CM Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness. It came amid unscheduled power cuts, which have increased since the new government assumed charge on October 16. The prolonged dry spell is already creating challenges besides reduced power generation due to a decrease in water flow. The CM directed the officials to focus on health, power front, and road connectivity. He was informed that the control rooms have been established at divisional, district, and departmental levels to ensure coordination and swift response.
L-G flags mobile Sanskrit gurukul in Jammu
The second mobile Sanskrit gurukul of Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust was flagged off in Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, on Sunday by L-G Manoj Sinha. It is a part of the “Sanskrit in Every Household” campaign for the promotion of Sanskrit in J&K. The first Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul was launched by the L-G in December 2022 to share the treasure of knowledge and wisdom and provide non-formal education of Sanskrit, one of the oldest living languages of the world, at the doorsteps of the people. On the occasion, L-G commended all those involved in popularising Sanskrit language and scriptures.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com