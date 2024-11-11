Strict anti-conversion law, skill census: BJP

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released BJP’s election manifesto for Maharashtra assembly elections, promising an increase in financial help under Ladli Behna Yojana from Rs 1500 per month to Rs 2100, old-age pension, farm loan waiver and hike in financial assistance to farmers from present Rs 12,000 per year to Rs 15,000 under Kisan Samman Nidhi.
The BJP’s 25-point ‘Sankalp Patra 2024’ also promised to enact an an-anti conversion law with stringent provisions and assured a skill census for training as per industry needs as well as free ration to low-income families.
“This manifesto is a reflection of the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra. Whenever a BJP-led government is formed in Maharashtra, the state progresses, but when the Congress-led alliance comes to power, only politics is played. To empower the youth of Maharashtra and make the state the leading one in the country across all sectors, it is essential to form a Mahayuti government,” Shah said.
He said inflation will be controlled through a price stabilisation fund and 10 lakh talented students will be provided with a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 to support their further studies.
The manifesto said roads will be constructed in 45,000 villages, insurance coverage will be provided to ASHA and anganwadi workers and their monthly salary will be raised to Rs 15,000, and the electricity bill will be reduced by 30%.
“By 2028, the government aims to make the state a $1 trillion economy, contributing to PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a $5 trillion economy. Under the Make in Maharashtra policy, the state will be developed as a leading manufacturing hub. The country’s first Artificial Intelligence University will be established. Aeronautics and space centres will be set up in Nagpur, Pune, Sambhajinagar, Ahilyanagar, and Nashik,” it said.