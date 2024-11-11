Strict anti-conversion law, skill census: BJP

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released BJP’s election manifesto for Maharashtra assembly elections, promising an increase in financial help under Ladli Behna Yojana from Rs 1500 per month to Rs 2100, old-age pension, farm loan waiver and hike in financial assistance to farmers from present Rs 12,000 per year to Rs 15,000 under Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The BJP’s 25-point ‘Sankalp Patra 2024’ also promised to enact an an-anti conversion law with stringent provisions and assured a skill census for training as per industry needs as well as free ration to low-income families.