Study says sleepiness during the day may be linked to pre-dementia risk

“Our findings emphasize the need for screening for sleep issues,” said study author Victoire Leroy of Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York. “There’s potential that people could get help with their sleep issues and prevent cognitive decline later in life.”

The study involved 445 people with an average age of 76 who did not have dementia. Participants took questionnaires for sleep at the start of the study. They were asked about memory issues and their walking speed was tested on a treadmill at the start of the study and then once a year for an average of three years.

The sleep assessment asked questions like how often people had trouble sleeping because they wake up in the middle of the night, cannot fall asleep within 30 minutes, or feel too hot or cold and whether they take medicine to help them sleep.

The question to assess excessive daytime sleepiness asks how often people have had trouble staying awake while driving, eating meals, or, engaging in social activity. The question on enthusiasm asked how much of a problem people have had keeping up enough enthusiasm to get things done.