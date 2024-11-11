Three-month-old elephant calf dies, jumbo toll at Bandhavgarh reaches 11

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) has suffered the loss of its eleventh elephant in less than a week.

The latest casualty is a 3-month-old weak and ailing calf which was rescued by the BTR management from Panpatha jungles after being presumably abandoned by its herd members.

According to L Krishnamurthy, the state’s Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), “On Friday morning, the calf was found alone, unwell and unconscious after getting separated from the herd in compartment number RF 179 Patparaha Haar of Beat Kharibadi Tola of Panpatha Buffer Forest Range of BTR in Umaria district.

A wildlife veterinarian team immediately reached the spot and treated it. For further treatment, the baby elephant was brought to Rama Elephant Camp of Range Tala, where it was being treated by the medical team camping at the spot.”