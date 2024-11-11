Three-month-old elephant calf dies, jumbo toll at Bandhavgarh reaches 11

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) has suffered the loss of its eleventh elephant in less than a week.
The latest casualty is a 3-month-old weak and ailing calf which was rescued by the BTR management from Panpatha jungles after being presumably abandoned by its herd members.
According to L Krishnamurthy, the state’s Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), “On Friday morning, the calf was found alone, unwell and unconscious after getting separated from the herd in compartment number RF 179 Patparaha Haar of Beat Kharibadi Tola of Panpatha Buffer Forest Range of BTR in Umaria district.
A wildlife veterinarian team immediately reached the spot and treated it. For further treatment, the baby elephant was brought to Rama Elephant Camp of Range Tala, where it was being treated by the medical team camping at the spot.”
“During the treatment, the elephant calf died on Sunday at 6:06 am. As per the SOP, post-mortem and disposal of the carcass is being done in the presence of senior forest officials,” Krishnamurthy said in an official statement.
This is the eleventh wild tusker casualty in BTR, whose jungles have since 2018, been home to wild elephant herds, migrating from adjoining Chhattisgarh.
The calf, however, wasn’t part of the 13-strong elephant herd which had lost ten of its members within three days last month. According to BTR sources, it was part of a different herd, which had possibly abandoned it for being weak and ailing.
More than 60 wild elephants have been living in BTR jungles. During October 29-31, ten wild elephants forming part of a 13-strong herd had died.