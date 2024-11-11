Trial begins in RG Kar rape-murder case; key accused alleges senior officers set him up

KOLKATA: The trial in the rape and murder case of a doctor commenced in a Kolkata court on Monday, three months after the medic's body was found inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

The proceedings were held in-camera at the court of additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das.

Prime accused Sanjay Roy, who was present in the court during the trial, later alleged outside the court that he was framed by senior police officers, including former city police commissioner Vineet Goyal.

The father of the victim was present in the court as a witness, police sources said.

Roy was brought to the court in the afternoon, and the proceedings are being held closed door.

The prime accused, while coming out of the court, again claimed that he has been framed by the administration and he was not guilty. "They did not let me speak even today. I've done nothing and have been framed," Roy told reporters while being whisked away.

"Senior officers are involved in this. The government is backing them. They have been threatening me. I am giving you the names. They are Vineet Goel and DC Special...They have conspired to frame me into this," Roy said.

On November 4, when charges were framed against him, he claimed that he is innocent.

Roy has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and Section 103 (punishment for murder).

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the on-duty woman doctor's body was found inside the seminar room of the RG Kar hospital. Later, the CBI took up the investigation into the case on a Calcutta High Court order.

The incident sparked an outrage nationwide.