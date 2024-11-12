Afghanistan's Taliban-led government appoints acting consul in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: The Taliban-led government of Afghanistan has appointed Ikramuddin Kamil as its acting consul in Mumbai in a bid to increase its diplomatic presence in India. This is the first such appointment made by the Taliban in any of its missions in India and comes a few days after an Indian delegation visited Kabul.

Kamil holds a PhD degree in international law and had earlier served as the deputy director in the department of security cooperation and border affairs in the foreign ministry of Afghanistan.

Kamil studied in India for seven years while completing his doctorate from South Asia University on an MEA scholarship.