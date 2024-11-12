BSF takes to movie to counter Pak move, instil patriotism among Sikhs

CHANDIGARH: To foster a spirit of national pride among the Sikh pilgrims visiting the Darbar Sahib gurdwara in the neighbouring country through the Kartarpur Corridor, the Border Security Force (BSF) has devised a mechanism to showcase movies that highlight the bravery of its personnel, display India’s courage and deliver patriotic messages.

Sources indicate that the action is intended to counter the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Pakistan Rangers, who are inciting anti-India sentiments and promoting separatism among the devotees visiting the country.

With an objective to ignite anger and resentment towards India and to stir up anti-national emotions, the ISI in collaboration with the Pakistan Rangers have been showing videos of the 1984 Indian Army operation at the Golden Temple in Amritsar (Operation Blue Star) in a negative propaganda to the devotees on a day-long visit, they said.