CM Omar Abdullah blames Indus Water Treaty for creating hurdles in J&K’s power generation

SRINAGAR: As the Valley faces lengthy power cuts in the winter months, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) between India and Pakistan is creating hurdles in J&K’s power generation.

“The Indus Water Treaty (IWT) restricts the ability on river-rich Jammu and Kashmir to harness its huge hydel power potential primarily due to storage constraints,” Omar said while speaking during the conference of Power Ministers of States & UT in New Delhi today.

Omar, who is also the Power Minister of J&K, highlighted the limiting clauses in the Indus Water Treaty that restrict Jammu and Kashmir from realising its full hydel potential by only permitting run-of-the-river projects.

He said hydel power is J&K’s only viable energy source. “The region is compelled to rely on power imports from other States, which adversely impacts its economy.”

As per the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) signed between India and Pakistan and brokered by World in September 1960, three Eastern rivers -- Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas -- are allocated to India for unrestricted use while three Western rivers --- Jhelum, Chenab, and Indus --- are allocated to Pakistan. India is required to allow the waters of these rivers to flow into Pakistan, with some exceptions.